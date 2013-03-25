'A DOG'S PURPOSE' PRODUCER & STARS REACT TO DOG 'ABUSE' VIDEO Gavin Polone, the producer of the upcoming A Dog's Purpose, was horrified by a video from the film's set showing a German Shepherd being forced to film a water scene. "I'm horrified by this..It was someone's job to watch out for this... Read More

Did the Patriots Swab the Steelers' Locker Room with the Flu Virus? The Pittsburgh Steelers play New England in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday . . . but at the moment they have a lot of players struggling with the FLU. According to reports, as many as 15 players have come down with the bug, although coach... Read More